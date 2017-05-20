HOUSTON (AP) - A black Texas congressman says he’s been threatened with lynching by callers infuriated over him seeking impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The Houston Chronicle reports U.S. Rep. Al Green held a town hall meeting Saturday and played recordings of several threatening voicemails left at his offices. The Democrat told the crowd of about 100 people that he won’t be deterred or intimidated.

One caller used a racial insult and threatened Green with “hanging from a tree” if he pursues impeachment.

Green took to the House floor on Wednesday to say he believes Trump committed obstruction of justice and no one’s above the law.

Trump, a Republican, has dismissed criticism of his firing of FBI Director James Comey amid the agency’s investigation of possible links between Russia and Trump campaign associates.

