MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) - The former owner of a Grants Pass gun shop has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegal sales.

Oregon U.S. Attorney Billy Williams says that in 2012, Wilson Lee Clow Jr., who owned 2nd Amendment Guns, sold high-caliber handguns to a known felon and falsified the paperwork related to the sale. Prosecutors also said he sold weapons from his private collection to avoid federal paperwork while maintaining a list of guns for other felons who might buy them.

A jury convicted Clow following a three-day trial last June.

Williams says the sentence should send a message that it’s crucial for gun dealers to uphold their duties to the community.