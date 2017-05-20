PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The indicted president of the Providence City Council is stepping down from his position.

Luis Aponte said Friday that it’s “in the best interest” of his constituents, colleagues and city to formally submit his resignation.

Aponte was charged this month with embezzlement and misusing campaign funds. The Democrat pleaded not guilty.

The indictment was followed by calls from city officials for Aponte to resign. But Aponte said stepping down would be an admission of guilt.

A majority of council members had called for a special Monday meeting to consider changing its rules to allow for the removal of Aponte.

Aponte is the second council member to be indicted in a year. Voters in Councilman Kevin Jackson’s ward recalled him from office after an embezzlement indictment. Jackson has maintained his innocence.