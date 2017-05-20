BEIRUT (AP) - Lebanon’s state-run news agency is reporting that security forces have detained an Iraqi citizen who was allegedly spying for Israel.

The National News Agency said in the Saturday report that the Iraqi citizen confessed that he was recruited by an arm of the Israeli Defense Ministry to gather information about the Lebanese army and certain personalities in Lebanon.

The NNA report added that the person was also asked to recruit people in Lebanon to form a “sabotage network,” and that he also recruited his brother in Iraq to spy for Israel.

Lebanon and Israel technically remain at war, and more than 100 people in Lebanon have been arrested since 2009 on suspicion of collaborating with the Jewish state.

Israel generally does not comment on such allegations.