BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) - A company paid by the U.S. to shelter immigrant children has laid off nearly 1,000 workers in South Texas amid a drop in number of suspected illegal border crossings.

Southwest Key Programs on Friday held a meeting in Brownsville to discuss termination benefits for the 966 workers.

President Donald Trump took office in January with sweeping plans to halt illegal immigration.

Austin-based Southwest Key, on its website , describes itself as a nonprofit with programs including immigrant children’s shelters, funded by the federal government.

Southwest Key officials say federal officials recently requested a 48 percent staffing cut amid a plunge in number of immigrant children in shelters.

Founder Juan Sanchez says the number of children in Southwest Key shelters, over three months, has dropped from more than 3,000 to about 800.