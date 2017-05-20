WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Congress’ efforts to press ahead with efforts to work out a replacement for ‘Obamacare.” (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Senate Republicans are using closed-door meetings to try to write legislation dismantling President Barack Obama’s health care law.

This comes as Washington is fixated on President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI chief James Comey and burgeoning investigations into possible connections between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.

Just as happened in the House, Republicans in the Senate are running into problems with the health care overhaul.

If internal talks drag on, one option may be a short-term bill that provides money to keep insurers in shaky markets over the next two years.