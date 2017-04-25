Sen. John McCain said Sunday he is “speechless” over President Trump’s recent decision to allow top Russian officials into the Oval Office and is struggling to explain many of the commander in chief’s actions.

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” the Arizona Republican and frequent critic of the administration said he’s perplexed by Mr. Trump’s decision to fire FBI director James Comey and by the approach the White House has taken to questions about its involvement with Russia.

“Honestly, I cannot explain a lot of the president’s actions,” Mr. McCain said. “Mr. Comey was highly respected and highly regarded, so I can’t explain it. I don’t think it was a smart thing to do.”

Mr. McCain has been highly critical of Mr. Trump’s Oval Office meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak. During that meeting, the president reportedly discussed classified information with the officials, called Mr. Comey a “nut job” and said firing him had taken pressure off of his administration.

“I’m almost speechless because I don’t know why someone would say something like that,” Mr. McCain said. “But I know this: Mr. Lavrov is the stooge of a thug and a murderer … He had no business in the Oval Office.”