Two leading Republican senators on Sunday said President Trump is making a mistake by failing to more forcefully confront Saudi Arabia over the country’s treatment of women and other human rights issues in the Middle Eastern nation.

Mr. Trump’s highly anticipated address in Saudi Arabia on Sunday will focus heavily on the fight against terrorism but will include little in terms of human rights. While administration officials say the topic has been discussed in private settings, critics say that’s simply not enough.

“America is the unique nation in history, with all of our errors and failings and mistakes we’ve made … We have stood up for people,” Sen. John McCain told “Fox News Sunday.”

“We have to stand up for what we believe in or we’re no different,” the Arizona Republican said.

Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, echoed those concerns, saying he would prefer a more direct approach on the part of the president.

“I think it’s in our national security interest to advocate for democracy, freedom and human rights. I would tell you the White House and I have a different approach on the issue of human rights,” he told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “But he’s the president, so our hope is they will at least raise these these issues in private.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson argued that the president has “learned a lot” about the Middle East and its culture during his trip. He said the administration believes that defeating the Islamic State is the key to improving human rights in the region.

“I think the way you address those human rights issues and women’ rights issues is to improve conditions in the region,” Mr. Tillerson told Fox News.