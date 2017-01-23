Sen. Marco Rubio said Sunday that the coming testimony of James Comey will be a crucial moment for the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election and that “the American people deserve” answers from the ousted FBI director.

Mr. Comey, fired by President Trump earlier this month, will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee after the Memorial Day holiday.

Mr. Rubio, Florida Republican and a member of that panel, said Mr. Comey will be asked detailed questions about his meetings with the president, whether the president ever pressured him with respect to his investigation, and if he felt the White House was interfering in this work.

Specifically, senators are sure to ask Mr. Comey about memos he wrote after meetings with Mr. Trump. One of those reportedly recalls a conversation in which the president asked him to kill an investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

“Did he keep these memos? What did those memos say? Why did he write it and how did he feel? Did he ever feel he was being put in a position where he couldn’t do his job?” Mr. Rubio said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” previewing the questions he says Mr. Comey will face.

“The American people deserve to have an answer to that,” he continued. “Quite frankly, it’s in the best interest of the Trump administration to have something that is thorough and fair and above reproach so the country can move forward in one way or another.”