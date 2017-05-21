UPDATED

President Trump called on Muslim leaders Sunday to begin stamping out radial Islamic terrorism within their own countries, giving a blunt assessment to the poisonous ideology within their religion and offering a path forward to peace.

In a historic speech to leaders from 50 Muslim countries, Mr. Trump described the struggle against Islamic extremists as a “battle between good and evil.”

“There can be no coexistence with this violence. There can be no tolerating it. No accepting it. No excusing it and no ignoring it,” he said in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. “They don’t worship God. They worship death.”

He offered a partnership with the U.S. to defeat terrorist groups such as the Islamic State, but he said they must take the lead to end the bloodshed and violence it is spreading in their own homelands.

The president also called for a unified front to combat Iran, which supplies weapons and training to terrorists and spreads destruction and chaos across the region.

“Until the Iranian regime is willing to be a partner for peace, all nations of conscious must work together to isolate it, deny it funding for terrorism,” said Mr. Trump.

He delivered the speech on the second day of his first trip abroad as president, making his first stop in Saudi Arabia before traveling to Israel and Vatican City in Rome as he works to unite three major world faiths.

The plan he outlined in Riyadh included enlisting Muslim countries to deny Islamic extremists territory or safe havens and cut off funding streams to extremists groups.

“Our goal is a coalition of nations who share the aim of stamping out extremism and providing our children a hopeful future that does honor to God,” he said.

While the message was blunt and at times grim about the struggle against evil, the president delivered it with a tone of respect for assembled leaders and optimism that they would prevail.

“We are not here to lecture. We are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be or how to worship,” said Mr. Trump. “Instead, we are here to offer partnership — based on shared interests and values — to pursue a better future for us all.”

“Every time a terrorist murders an innocent person, and falsely invokes the name of God, it should be an insult to every person of faith,” he said.