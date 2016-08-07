The nation’s money woes appear to be fading, according to major new findings from Gallup.

“Americans are less worried about eight specific financial issues than they were last year, with concerns about some issues falling to their lowest levels in a decade or more,” reported Justin McCarthy, a Gallup analyst.

“U.S. adults are most concerned about not having enough money for retirement and not being able to pay medical costs of a serious illness or accident, with 54 percent saying they are ‘very’ or ‘moderately’ worried about each. These two concerns have typically been the most worrisome issues for Americans since Gallup began asking about the collection of eight financial worries in 2001.’

Forty percent fret about maintaining their preferred standard of living, down from 51 percent last year. Thirty one percent are concerned about paying normal bills, down from 41 percent; 26 percent worry about paying the rent of mortgage, down from 34 percent; and 17 percent worry about credit card bills, down from 21 percent.

Their are marked differences in the perceptions of Republicans and Democrats, however.

“Republicans have had much more optimistic views since Donald Trump won the presidency. Positivity among Republicans has extended to their personal lives, with members of the party reporting much less worry about financial issues than they did during Barack Obama’s tenure as a Democratic president,” Mr. McCarthy wrote.

According to the Gallup poll, 45 percent of Republicans worry about having enough money for retirement; 58 percent of Democrats agree.

• 44 percent of Republicans worry about medical costs of a serious illness; 61 percent of Democrats agree.

• 34 percent of Republicans worry about normal health care costs; 42 percent of Democrats agree.

• 30 percent of Republicans worry about maintaining their standard of living; 48 percent of Democrats agree.

• 27 percent worry about paying normal monthly bills; 34 percent of Democrats agree.

• 22 percent worry about paying for their children’s college; 38 percent of Democrats agree.

The source is Gallup poll of 1,019 U.S. adults conducted April 5-9 and released Friday.