PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says Amtrak repairs will cause delays along the Wilmington/Newark regional rail line.

The work to replace more than 14,000 rail tires and track begins Monday and is scheduled to continue until July 2.

SEPTA says trains departing from Newark and Wilmington stations may operate up to 20 minutes later than regularly scheduled during the week and trains making stops at Wilmington, Churchmans Crossing and Newark stations may operate up to 20 minutes after departing from Claymont Station.

Beginning Saturday, DART buses will operate in place of trains between Claymont and Wilmington stations.