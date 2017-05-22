CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago has launched a campaign hailing the contribution of immigrants amid a harder line taken by President Donald Trump on immigration issues.

The campaign is called “One Chicago.” Its stated aim is to assure immigrants they’re welcome in the nation’s third largest city.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel officially kicked it off at an event Sunday. He spoke emotionally about his own grandfather coming to the U.S. at age 13.

Videos of immigrants telling how they ended up in Chicago are on a new “One Chicago” website. It also provides links on where immigrants can seek legal and other help. Citywide public service announcements are also part of the campaign.

The Trump administration has threatened to cut funding to cities, like Chicago, that have declared themselves sanctuaries for immigrants fearful of deportation.