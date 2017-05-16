Democrats got an early start Monday slamming President Trump’s upcoming budget for expected cuts to social welfare programs, saying it breaks his campaign promises to help working-class Americans.

The budget, which is due out Tuesday, is expected to make good on Mr. Trump’s promises to boost Pentagon spending, slash non-defense spending and rein in the federal government.

It also will seek to roll back some of the social welfare programs expanded during the Great Recession, shifting responsibility for many programs back to the states.

That’s a non-starter for Democrats.

“Once again Donald Trump fails to make good on his campaign promises by pushing a budget that will endanger America’s working families,” said Democratic National Committee spokeswoman Adrienne Watson. “Instead of protecting public education, health insurance, and other programs that help working Americans, President Trump is simply committed to make room for his massive tax cut for the rich.”

Budgets are basically political documents that are rendered dead-on-arrival in Congress. They do outline White House priorities and serve a starting point for spending negotiations in Congress.

Still, the early and strong opposition from Democrats, who succeeded in blocking Mr. Trump’s proposed cuts in the final spending bill of the current fiscal year, signaled the tough fight ahead.

The anticipated cuts in the Trump budget include:

• A $800 billion cut from Medicaid spending over 10 years that is part of the House-passed GOP bill to replace Obamacare;

• Zeroing-out the heating assistance program for the poor for a $3 billion savings;

• Reducing food stamps by $193 billion or 25 percent over 10 years.

The budget also is expected to cut spending at the State Department, Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Education.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said news reports about Medicaid cuts revealed “yet another broken promise to working people.”

“President Trump’s budget pulls the rug out from so many who need help,” the New York Democrat said in a statement. “This budget is taking the fast lane to rejection by the American people and both parties in Congress.”