Amid confusion over what actions put local law enforcement agencies at risk of losing federal funds under President Trump’s executive order targeting sanctuary cities, the Justice Department has sought to clarify.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued Monday a memo laying out guidance over the type of grants that could be at risk and the federal immigration laws that jurisdictions must certify they are following in order to continue to be eligible for the federal funds.

Jurisdictions will be considered ineligible for certain Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security grants if they willfully fail to comply with U.S.C. 1373, which bans local governments from enacting policies that restrict or prohibit communications with the Department of Homeland Security “regarding the citizenship or immigration status, lawful or unlawful, of any individual.”

The memo, which was sent the DOJ’s grant-making components, says that state and local jurisdictions will be asked to certify their compliance with the law.

“This certification requirement will apply to any existing grant administered by the Office of Justice Programs and the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services that expressly contains this certification condition and to future grants for which the Department is statutorily authorized to impose such a condition,” the memo states.

While fighting a lawsuit brought over Mr. Trump’s executive order, the Justice Department recently acknowledged that three grants at risk would be the Byrne Justice Assistance Grants, the COPS program and the State Criminal Alien Assistance Program, which pays local prisons and jails to hold illegal immigrants.

After Mr. Trump initially issued his sanctuary city policy in a Jan. 25 executive order, saying he wanted to strip sanctuary jurisdictions of grants the federal government pays to them each year, analysts said everything from Medicaid money to school funds could have been on the chopping block.

Mr. Sessions’ memo indicates that the Justice Department may look to require jurisdictions to comply with section 1373 as a condition of receiving future grants.

“Separate and apart from the Executive Order, statutes may authorize the Department to tailor grants or to impose additional conditions on grantees to advance the Department’s law enforcement priorities,” the memo states. “Consistent with this authority, over the years, the Department has tailored grants to focus on, among other things, homeland security, violent crime (including drug and gang activity), and domestic violence. Going forward, the Department, where authorized, may seek to tailor grants to promote a lawful system of immigration.”

A federal judge ruled last month that the Trump administration can withhold grant funds in cases where compliance with U.S. Code Section 1373 is already a stipulation.