President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday they see new opportunities for peace in the Middle East, based on the emerging U.S. strategy of isolating Iran from other Muslim and Arab states in the region.

At the end of Mr. Trump’s historic first day of meetings in Israel and visits to holy sites, the president said he’s optimistic about “a new level of partnership” between the U.S. and Israel after eight years of worsening relations during the Obama administration.

“We must take advantage of the situation,” Mr. Trump told the Israeli leader. “There are many, many things that can happen now that would have never been able to happen before.”

Mr. Netanyahu, who blasted then-President Barack Obama for striking a nuclear agreement with Iran in 2015, praised Mr. Trump for expressing deep skepticism about the deal and for encouraging Arab states in the region to confront Tehran’s support of Islamist terrorism.

“I want you to know how much we appreciate the change in American policy on Iran,” Mr. Netanyahu told the president. “I want you to know how much we appreciate the reassertion of American leadership in the Middle East. I believe that together we can roll back Iran’s march of aggression and terror in this region, and we can thwart Iran’s unbridled ambition to become a nuclear-weapons state.”

Although Mr. Trump has criticized the Iran agreement as a “horrible” deal, he hasn’t taken steps yet to renegotiate it or withdraw the U.S. from the pact, which lifted economic sanctions in return for Tehran’s pledge to limit its nuclear program.

In meetings with leaders of Muslim-majority nations in Saudi Arabia last weekend, the president urged them to “drive out” Islamist extremists from their countries and unite against Iran’s funding of terrorism.

He said the goal of the U.S., Israel and Arab allies is “facing the threat of an Iranian regime that is causing so much violence and suffering.”

“During my travels, I have seen many hopeful signs that lead me to believe we can truly achieve a more peaceful future for this region and for people of all faiths,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Netanyahu agreed that “common dangers are turning former enemies into partners.”

“That’s where we see something new and potentially something very promising,” he told Mr. Trump. “It won’t be simple. But for the first time in many years, and Mr. President, for the first time in my lifetime, I see a real hope for change. The Arab leaders you met yesterday can help change the atmosphere, and they could help create the conditions for a realistic peace. These are all great signs on your historic visit.”