HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Hundreds of gun rights supporters are taking their cause to the state Capitol, pushing for an agenda that includes looser rules for carrying concealed weapons.

A “Make the Second Amendment Great Again” rally in the Rotunda on Monday brought together state lawmakers, sheriffs and gun rights enthusiasts for what has become an annual event.

Participants say they want to eliminate Pennsylvania’s criminal background checks system for gun buyers in favor of participation in a national checks system.

There’s also support for a bill that would make it easier for people to launch legal challenges to local gun ordinances that go beyond state law.

Some are also in favor of letting people carry concealed weapons without permits, as are now required.