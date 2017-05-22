HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Residents in Connecticut’s capital city can obtain identification allowing them access to city services regardless of their housing or immigration status under a new program.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says the Hartford City ID program launched Monday is of no cost to the city. No documents will be used to establish identity and residency. The city will keep the name of the cardholder and the card number.

The Democrat says the program is intended to ensure no one has to live “in the shadows,” including people who don’t have a permanent residence.

Residents can get the cards at the town and city clerk’s office and the Hartford Public Library’s downtown branch. The cards will be valid for two years and will cost $15 for adults and $10 for children.