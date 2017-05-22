DETROIT (AP) - Hundreds of metro Detroit women attended a day-long event of free lessons on gun safety and personal protection.

Women of all ages showed up to the sixth annual event on Sunday held by Legally Armed in Detroit, a gun rights advocacy group, the Detroit Free Press (http://on.freep.com/2qOGpGg ) reported.

Legally Armed founder Rick Ector said that 700 women registered for the event at Top Gun Shooting Sports and about 600 showed up.

Ector said he began the yearly free training to help women because they are “easier targets” for predators.

“We teach women how to shoot and discharge a firearm, and a personal protection strategy,” he said, citing rising attendance at the event over the years.

Ector said many of his graduates have had to display and sometimes use their firearm to defend themselves against an attacker

“It’s rough out there,” attendee Charlene Ybarra said.

Claudia Gutierrez of Belleville said Sunday was the first time she’s used a firearm.

“It was stunning actually,” she said. “You have to have the right stance.”

Gutierrez said she decided to go to the event because “this is a crazy world.”

“I live in a safe area, but you just never know,” she said. “I’ve always felt it’s people who kill, not the guns.”

The training includes classroom instruction and time in the shooting range, with one-on-one instruction with a firearms trainer.

Dan Korzeniewski, one of the volunteer shooting instructors at the event, said he likes seeing women “learn a skill set that could potentially protect them and keep their families safe.”

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com