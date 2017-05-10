Rep. James Comer said Monday that President Trump is still very popular in his district in Kentucky despite some “self-inflicted wounds.”

Mr. Comer reacted to a Washington Post article that highlighted his district in Kentucky, which voted for Mr. Trump overwhelmingly, to see if the president still had a high level of popularity. The article implied that Mr. Comer doubted the sustainability of Mr. Trump’s support, something the Republican congressman pushed back on.

“I think [Mr. Trump] clearly, clearly, has an overwhelming majority, every bit, two-thirds of support in my district,” Mr. Comer, a Republican, said by CNN.

Mr. Comer said much of the opposition he faced back home, as mentioned in the article, concerned the health care law. But he said changes to the law are necessary to fix a broken system in rural areas, including parts of his districts, where carriers are pulling out of the Obamacare exchanges.

“Regardless of your opinion of the president, regardless of your opinion of this health care vote that we passed out of the House, we have a crisis in America, especially in rural America with access to carriers, [and] with the rising medicaid populations in America,” Mr. Comer said.

“So the story that The Washington Post, the headline ‘Is this Trump thing sustainable’ — I think the last paragraph concludes that in my congressional district in Kentucky — it is sustainable thus far. He’s still popular. He’s had some mistakes. I think he’s made some self-inflicted wounds. [But] he’s still popular in my district,” he said.