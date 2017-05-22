AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Democrat who works for a food bank is asking the state ethics commission whether he can introduce an anti-hunger bill.

Democratic Rep. Scott Hamann asked for guidance on the bill, which would establish a program distributing Maine-farmed food to schools, senior centers and food pantries.

The commission’s executive director Jonathan Wayne says it appears that there’s no conflict of interest under state law because Hamann wouldn’t personally benefit.

Wayne also noted the public may not be aware of the state’s narrow definition of conflict of interest.

The commission is set to consider the issue at a Wednesday meeting.

Hamann works for Good Shepherd Food Bank, which could submit a proposal under the program. Hamann told The Associated Press that funding would go through an open bidding process.