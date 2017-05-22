U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Monday that she is working to “reassure” partners across the globe that the U.S. can keep sensitive information private.

“So much of what I do at the United Nations is based on sensitive information. So much of what a lot of the cabinet members, what they do is based on sensitive information,” she said on MSNBC. “We’re trying to reassure all of our counterparts that what they tell us is kept, trusted and valued, and we will return the favor.”

Ms. Haley also says that she believes an investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible associations with Russia and the influence in the 2016 election is necessary for the administration to move on.

“I think we absolutely need the investigation,” she said. “I think that all these questions need to be answered so that the administration can get back to work.”

Ms. Haley is currently in Jordan visiting refugee camps of those displaced by the violence in Syria. She is calling for a regime change and insists other nations will join the call.

“There is no way there’s going to be a political solution and peace for the people in Syria with Assad in charge,” she said.