Five of the officers involved in the Freddie Gray case are facing internal charges from the Baltimore Police Department despite being cleared of criminal charges in separate trials last year.

Three officers could be fired and two others face suspension, according to The Baltimore Sun, which spoke to sources with knowledge of the case.

The disciplinary charges stem from a joint investigation by the Montgomery County and Howard County police departments, which were called in to review the case so there was no conflict of interest. They finalized a report on the case on May 12, but it has yet to be released.

Those facing termination include Officer Caesar Goodson, who was driving the van where Gray sustained his fatal injuries, as well as Lt. Brian Rice and Sgt. Alicia White, The Sun reported.

Officers Edward Nero and Garrett Miller, who initially stopped Gray, could face up to five days suspension without pay. Officer William Porter, whose manslaughter trial last year ended in a mistrial, does not face any internal charges.

Police handcuffed and shackled Gray but did not secure him in a seat belt when they arrested him. He died April 19, 2015, a week after his neck was broken in the back of the van. His death and funeral sparked days of protests and rioting in Baltimore.