Rep. Patrick Meehan said Monday that President Trump’s budget proposal is the “beginning of a dialogue,” but will likely have many changes as it goes through Congress.

“The first thing is it stays away from Social Security and Medicare. So you go into one place in which there’s a constituency to make the case for at least from the president’s perspective,” Mr. Meehan, Pennsylvania Republican, said on MSNBC.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of dialogue on those issues, and I would not conclude that that’s going to be the final word on the president’s budget,” he said. “So this will be the beginning of a dialogue.”

The budget is expected to be unveiled on Tuesday, but it is already receiving criticism from both sides of the aisle for a reported $800 billion reduction to Medicaid. The cuts are based on the GOP’s proposed health care bill that aims to cut Medicaid expansion programs under Obamacare.