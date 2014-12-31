ARLINGTON — The Washington Redskins have interviewed over a dozen candidates to fill the team’s front office vacancy, President Bruce Allen said Monday.

“We’ve met with over a dozen people from the outside and talked to everybody on the inside and we’re getting close to having a final plan,” Allen said.

At the Army Navy Country Club where the Redskins held their foundation’s annual golf tournament, Allen spoke with a group of reporters for the first time since the Senior Bowl, though he spoke individually with a handful of reporters at the league’s annual meetings in March.

On Monday, Allen skirted around the question of whether or not his plan was to give anyone the title of general manager, which has been vacant ever since the team fired Scot McCloughan over two months ago.

Allen did not say point-blank that the Redskins plan to go forward without a general manager, which is the likelihood, but he did say that the team will definitely hire at least one person and could hire up to three.

“As I’ve said, we have a lot of quality people who performed well under some tough situations this year, and this draft class and the excitement it’s brought to our locker room is exciting, so we’re looking to add to it and we’ll see what that is,” Allen said.

Allen said that he has interviewed internal and external candidates, and that some of the external candidates have been people he has never worked with before. Allen prizes loyalty, so it has always been assumed that he would favor an in-house candidate, or someone he is familiar with.

Allen said that the Redskins have “never really worried” about who has final say over the 53-man roster. Ultimately, though, he is in control and unless final say is explicitly given to someone else, will remain that way.