Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Trump, said Monday that if anyone can broker peace between the Israelis and Palestinians, it’s Mr. Trump.

“If any president over the last 40 years can bring peace to this part of the world, it is Donald J. Trump,” Mr. Gorka said on Fox News. “He has said explicitly he’s not going to impose any deal upon the parties. They have to come together, and we can help midwife it.”

Mr. Gorka said that the main negotiator between the parties is the president’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

“It is his son-in-law, it is Jared Kushner, one of his most trusted advisers, who is the point person for all of these issues. So he will be right in those meetings, especially.”

The president is currently in Israel as part of his first foreign trip in office. His visit will include a meeting with Palestinian leaders.