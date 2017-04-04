The Supreme Court on Monday rejected two North Carolina congressional district maps, ruling they were unconstitutional because lawmakers relied too heavily on race when they redrew boundaries after the 2010 Census.

In a 5-3 ruling, the justices affirmed a federal appellate court’s ruling that racial considerations were the dominant factor considered when the two districts were redrawn to have majority-black voting-age populations.

Voters filed suit after the congressional districts were redrawn, alleging that the state diluted the influence of black voters by packing minorities into two long-held districts.

“The Constitution entrusts States with the job of designing congressional districts,” wrote Justice Elena Kagan for the court. “But it also imposes an important constraint: A State may not use race as the pre-dominant factor in drawing district lines unless it has a compelling reason.”

Racial gerrymandering complaints have arisen previously out of the two districts in question, which are both held by Democrats. Rep. G.K. Butterfield has represented the 1st District since 2004 and while Rep. Alma Adams was elected to represent the 12th District in 2014.

Republicans currently hold 10 of North Carolina’s 13 congressional seats.

Prior to the redistricting, neither district had a majority black voting-age population, but each district had consistently elected representatives preferred by black voters. Population shifts required North Carolina to add 100,000 people to District 1, but no changes were needed in District 12. Under the district map changes, the black voting-age population in District 1 was increased from 48.6 percent to 52.7 percent and the in District 12 from 43.8 percent to 50.7 percent.

“Uncontested evidence in the record shows that the State’s mapmakers, in considering District 1, purposefully established a racial target: African-Americans should make up no less than a majority of the voting-age population,” Justice Kagan wrote. “The result is a district with stark racial borders: Within the same counties, the portions that fall inside District 1 have black populations two to three times larger than the portions placed in neighboring districts.”

Even though no changes were required in District 12, lawmakers undertook dramatic efforts contending that the changes were made based on political not racial gerrymander.

The court highlighted the effect the changes had on the make up of the district.

“But by further slimming the district and adding a couple of knobs to its snakelike body (including in Guilford County), the General Assembly incorporated tens of thousands of new voters and pushed out tens of thousands of old ones,” Justice Kagan wrote. “And those changes followed racial lines: To be specific, the new District 12 had 35,000 more African-Americans of voting age and 50,000 fewer whites of that age.”

Justice Kagan was joined in her opinion by Justices Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Clarence Thomas. The newest addition to the court, Justice Neil Gorsuch, did not participate in the case because he was not on the bench when arguments were heard.

It is unclear what effect the ruling will have on ongoing questions about the state’s districts. The state redrew congressional district maps in 2016 to comply with court rulings.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez called the Supreme Court ruling a “major victory in the fight against Republican attempts to implement discriminatory redistricting plans.”

“Republicans have systematically drawn district lines to intentionally disenfranchise African-American and Latino voters for too long, but from Texas to North Carolina and beyond, the Constitution is catching up with them,” Mr. Perez said.