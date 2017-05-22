EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State officials say they have concluded a Title IX investigation into an alleged sexual assault and haven’t taken any action to remove three football players from the university.

The Detroit Free Press reports (http://on.freep.com/2qaKRxT) Michigan State spokesman Jason Cody would not discuss the specifics or outcome of the investigation into the alleged January assault. The names of the suspended players haven’t been released.

The university disclosed the case in February, saying it was part of a criminal investigation that had detectives interviewing members of the coaching staff and others.

Cody said once a Title IX investigation is completed it would move into the student conduct system if a violation had been found. If no violations of policy are found, the matter is closed.

A criminal case has been under review by Ingham County prosecutor. There is no timeline for when or if charges will be filed.