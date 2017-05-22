The Trump administration told a federal appeals court Monday it needs more time to determine the fate of critical Obamacare payments, prolonging uncertainty in the marketplace even as insurers mull rate hikes or whether to quit the program altogether.

In court papers, the Justice Department requested 90 more days to decide if it will keep fighting an Obama-era ruling that determined the government is unlawfully funding the “cost-sharing reductions” because Congress never approved the money, as the Trump administration buys time for congressional Republicans to pass their own health overhaul.

“The parties continue to discuss measures that would obviate the need for judicial determination of this appeal, including potential legislative action,” Justice attorneys wrote to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Though the White House will allow the payments to flow for now, insurers have been pleading with Mr. Trump to guarantee them through 2018, saying his waffling made it extremely difficult to set and negotiate rates or meet the June 21 deadline for deciding whether to offer plans on HealthCare.gov, the main Obamacare portal.

Democrats say Mr. Trump is engaging in outright sabotage of their signature health care law to bolster his case for a GOP replacement.

“Unfortunately, by kicking the can down the road once again, the administration is continuing to sow uncertainty in the markets that will hurt millions of Americans,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said.

Last year, House Republicans won a judgment in federal court that said the payments made by President Obama over the last few years were illegal.

The ruling was stayed pending an appeal — one the Trump administration has allowed to chug along instead of withdrawing it and cutting off the payments, which are designed to cover the shortfall insurers incur by covering low-income customers’ out-of-pocket costs.

Democrats say the solution is to have Congress authorize the payments. Mr. Trump had signaled reluctance, however, saying Democrats needed to come to the bargaining table to talk about the money.

Yet in doing so, Mr. Trump is shifting some of the blame for shaky insurance markets from Democrats who ushered in the 2010 Affordable Care Act and its heavy mandates to his own party.

Insurers who write policies for the individual market say they’re requesting higher rates than usual for 2018 because they don’t know if they’ll receive the reimbursements throughout the coming year.

The companies are required to pick up customers’ costs whether they’re reimbursed or not, so they’re taking steps to protect their bottom lines.

One major player in the exchanges, Molina HealthCare, even threatened to drop their contracts immediately if Mr. Trump decides to kill the payments, meaning hundreds of thousands of customers would lose coverage this year.

Democratic state attorneys general asked the D.C. Circuit to let them step in and defend the payments in court, saying they cannot rely on the Trump administration to safeguard the money.

In a motion last week, they said the administration’s reticence would particularly harm residents who do not qualify for Obamacare’s better-known premium subsidies.

Those subsidies would cushion the blow from any rate hikes that insurers propose to make up for the loss of cost-sharing payments.

Yet the Justice Department on Monday said the court rejected a similar request from individuals and should deny this one, too.

House GOP leaders, meanwhile, have argued their lawsuit delved beyond the funding spat and into the Constitution’s separation of powers.

Mr. Obama usurped Congress’ power of the purse by making the payments even though lawmakers specially zeroed out the money, they argued, and U.S. District Court Judge Rosemary Collyer agreed in early 2016.

Yet now the GOP is tasked with unwinding the court battle in a way that doesn’t upend the insurance markets.

Passing an Obamacare repeal bill, for instance, would allow Republicans to vote for an extension of the cost-sharing payments, while casting it as a transitional policy instead of a way to shore up Obamacare.

“We continue to work with the Trump administration on a solution,” said AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul D. Ryan.

Recent polling suggests they should tread carefully.

Three in five of Americans, including a majority of Republicans, say that because Mr. Trump and congressional Republicans control the government, they will be responsible for any problems with Obamacare moving forward, according to the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., the ranking Democrat on the Energy and Commerce Committee, highlighted the potential fallout of leaving insurance companies on tenterhooks over the cost-sharing payments.

“As a result of today’s decision, insurance companies will likely increase premiums to offset the uncertainty triggered by President Trump as he attempts to undermine the American health care system in the cynical hope of scoring political points,” he said.

Mr. Pallone and top Democrats on the House Ways and Means also asked Seema Verma, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, to respond to an L.A. Times story in which anonymous sources said she offered to keep the cost-sharing payments flowing if insurers publicly supported the House GOP bill to replace Obamacare.

“Your reported actions suggest you are using the operation of the American healthcare system as a tool to gain leverage in political negotiations,” they wrote.

The administration denied the allegations.

“The LA Times story is completely false,” CMS spokeswoman Jane Norris said. “The assertion that Administrator Verma offered to fund the [payments] in exchange for support for legislation is preposterous.”