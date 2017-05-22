President Trump on Monday became the first sitting U.S. president to pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, one of the holiest sites in Judaism.

Mr. Trump placed his right hand on the ancient stone wall, prayed and placed a small paper prayer note in a crevice, as is tradition. He and first lady Melania Trump also toured the nearby Church of the Holy Sepulchre, at the site where most Christians believe Christ was crucified and buried.

Mr. Trump said later that he was “deeply moved” by his visit to the wall.

“It will leave an impression on me forever,” he said.

The Western Wall forms the foundation of the Second Jewish Temple, built by King Herod in the first century B.C., and is a pilgrimage site for Jews all over the world.

The president, wearing a yarmulke, was accompanied by son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka, who prayed at a separate section of the wall for women.

The wall is located in disputed east Jerusalem, in territory that Palestinians want to become part of their capital in an independent state.

Israel annexed Jerusalem in 1967.

Some Trump administration officials have been sidestepping the question of whether the site is part of Israel.