HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai says he won’t step down from his position atop the Republican-controlled chamber should he get into the race to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s re-election bid next year.

The Allegheny County Republican spoke Monday at the Pennsylvania Press Club, and says he hasn’t heard anyone ask Wolf resign to run for governor.

He says he’s seriously considering running. He says he’s working on a number of issues in the Capitol right now and is looking toward Labor Day as an appropriate time to announce his candidacy.

Two GOP candidates are already seeking the party’s nomination, Republican state Sen. Scott Wagner of York County and former health care consultant Paul Mango of suburban Pittsburgh.

Wolf is running for a second four-year term.