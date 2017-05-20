Rep. Al Green on Tuesday stood by his calls for President Trump’s impeachment, saying obstruction of justice was clearly committed.

“This is not something that I wanted to do it’s something I felt compelled to do,” The Texas Democrat said on C-SPAN. “And I feel that I must do this because the president has obstructed justice.”

Mr. Green said he is not calling for impeachment out of political motives, but because Mr. Trump committed a crime. He said an investigation into the collusion claims between the Trump campaign and the Russian government should be conducted, but that there is no need for an obstruction probe because the president has already admitted guilt.

“The president confessed on national TV, so there’s no need to investigate to determine what the president said — he confessed on national TV to Mr. Lester Holt,” Mr. Green said. “This is about keeping that republic. I am a voice in the wilderness and I understand I stand alone, but I still stand because the president has obstructed justice.”

Mr. Green said congressional members should hold informative town halls on impeachment to educate their constituents about the process and why they should support this effort.

“We had an impeachment town hall meeting in my district,” he said. “When the will of the people is properly expressed, the will of Congress will change.”