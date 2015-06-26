Two Democratic senators this week demanded answers on why the Census Bureau canceled plans to prod Americans to divulge their sexual orientation and gender identity, saying the government needs to know those answers to figure out how to spend money.

The bureau released a list of topics in March that suggested it was planning to ask about the topics, which demographers have labeled by the acronym SOGI. But bureau officials later said that listing was in error, and removed it.

Sens. Tom Carper of Delaware and Kamala Harris of California said it appears the Obama Justice Department asked for the SOGI information in November, then rescinded that request in March, after President Trump had taken office.

“As a result, the Census Bureau halted its evaluation of whether SOGI should be included in the 2020 Census and [American Community Survey], despite DOJ’s previously clearly articulated need in November,” the two senators said. “These communications raise concerns about the role of the DOJ and its influence on government data collection.”

Gay-rights groups suspected political interference by Trump operatives.

The Census Bureau told The Washington Times in March that it was members of Congress who’d asked for the SOGI questions, and brushed aside suggestions that it was the change in occupants in the White House that led to the subject being dropped.