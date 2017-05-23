President Trump on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack in Manchester, England, saying society must get rid of the “evil losers” who kill innocent children.

“The terrorists and extremists, and those who give them aid and comfort, must be driven out of our society forever,” said Mr. Trump, speaking during a trip to the Middle East that is largely aimed at combating terrorism. “This wicked ideology must be obliterated.”

The president said the attack, believed to be carried out by a suicide bomber, was especially heinous because it took the lives of many children and teens attending a concert. The bombing killed at least 22, and injured 59 others.

“So many young, beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life,” Mr. Trump said. “I won’t call them ‘monsters’ because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them from now on losers, because that’s what they are.”

Mr. Trump, who met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas earlier Tuesday in the West Bank, said the purpose of his trip to the Middle East is ridding the world of such terrorist attacks.

“This is what I’ve spent these last few days talking about during my trip overseas,” he said. “Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed. We cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people. Life must be protected. All civilized nations must join to protect human life and the sacred right of our citizens.”

The president offered prayers for the victims.

“I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attacks, and to the many killed and the families — so many families — of the victims,” Mr. Trump said. “We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom.”