The White House sent Congress a $4.1 trillion budget Tuesday that balances in 10 years with deep cuts to non-defense spending, but doesn’t touch Medicare or Social Security retirement programs.

The spending blueprint puts numbers to President Trump’s priorities, boosting military spending by 10 percent and slashing a slew of social welfare programs that the administration deemed a waste of money.

The budget racked up an estimated $440 billion deficit in the first year. But the overspending steadily shrinks over a decade before reaching a projected $16 billion surplus in 2027.

To get there, while simultaneously lifting the cap on military spending, the president proposed cutting non-defense spending by 2 percent each year and relies of rosy assumptions about achieving 3 percent economic growth to boost revenues.

The $3.6 trillion in spending cuts that helped balance the budget quickly met criticism on Capitol Hill, especially over slashing programs such as food stamps and home heating assistance for the poor.

However, the budget also included $7.3 billion to establish a fully-funded family leave program for new mothers and fathers.

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney noted that the family leave program, sparing Social Security and Medicare, and attacking wasteful spending were among Mr. Trump’s campaign promises.

“These are the president’s priorities put onto paper,” he said.