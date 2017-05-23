Meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas just hours after the latest terror attack against the West, President Trump criticized the Palestinian Authority’s policy of rewarding terrorists and said Mr. Abbas is ready to work with Israel on a peace agreement.

“Peace can never take root in an environment where violence is tolerated, funded and even rewarded,” Mr. Trump said in reference to the Palestinians’ practice of paying cash to terrorists or their families for attacks against Israelis.

Emerging from an historic session with Mr. Abbas in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Mr. Trump said he believes that Palestinians and Israelis can “forge peace and bring new hope to the region.”

The president also noted the timing of their meeting, which came just hours after a suspected suicide bomber killed at least 22 people at a concert in Manchester, England.

“It’s so interesting that our meeting took place on this very horrible morning of death to innocent young people,” Mr. Trump said. “We must be resolute in condemning such acts in a single unified voice, peace is a choice we must make each day, and the United States is here to help make that dream possible for young Jewish, Christians and Muslim children all across the region.”

In his first attempt at shuttle diplomacy, Mr. Trump met on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to strike a peace deal with the Palestinian Authority. He said both sides are ready to resume talks.

“President Abbas assures me he is ready to work towards that goal in good faith, and Prime Minister Netanyahu has promised the same,” Mr. Trump said. “I look forward to working with these leaders toward a lasting peace.”

Mr. Abbas reiterated to Mr. Trump “our commitment to cooperate with you in order to make peace and forge a historic peace deal” and to become partners with the U.S. against terrorism.

“Our Palestinian people’s attainment of their freedom and independence is key to peace and stability in the world,” said the 82-year-old Mr. Abbas, whose popularity among Palestinians has been declining. “We are keen to keep the door open to dialogue with our Israeli neighbors from all walks of life.”

The Palestinian leader raised many of the familiar grievances and demands for a peace deal with Israel, including a Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem and an end to what the Palestinians view as the illegal “occupation” of the West Bank.

“The conflict is not between religions,” Mr. Abbas said. “Our fundamental problem is with the occupation and settlements and failure of Israel to recognize the state of Palestine in the same way we recognize, which undermines the realization of a two-state solution. The problem is not between us and Judaism. It is between us and occupation.”

He also called on the Israeli government to meet the demands of Palestinian hunger strikers.

Mr. Trump said he was “gratified” that Mr. Abbas attended a summit with him last weekend in Saudi Arabia aimed at building cooperation among Arab states to fight extremism.

“In this spirit of hope, we come to Bethlehem, asking God for more peaceful, safe and far more tolerant world for all of us,” Mr. Trump said. “I am truly hopeful that America can help Israel and the Palestinians forge peace and bring new hope to the region and its people. I also firmly believe that if Israel and the Palestinians can make peace, it will begin a process of peace all throughout the Middle East, and that would be an amazing accomplishment.”