The political arm of Equality Virginia on Tuesday endorsed Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam’s campaign for governor, giving the Democrat a boost in his race against former Rep. Tom Perriello three weeks out from the primary election.

James Parrish, the group’s executive director, said the decision to back Mr. Northam over Mr. Perriello boiled down to his proven record of standing up for the LGBT community in Virginia.

“Year after year we have seen his steadfast commitment to our community,” Mr. Parrish said in a conference call. “He has consistently been a partner in our work and we cannot think of anyone who we are more justified to support.”

Mr. Northam and Mr. Perriello are set to square off in the June 13 primary.