BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana’s anti-nepotism laws will be rewritten to carve out a special exemption for the son of the state police superintendent.

A bill that received final passage Tuesday with a 33-4 vote of the Senate will let the son of Col. Kevin Reeves continue working as a state trooper even though he hadn’t been with the agency for a full year as required by ethics law.

The measure by Rep. Jack McFarland, a Winnfield Republican, will move the employment requirement to four months for a trooper whose immediate family member becomes agency leader.

Gov. John Bel Edwards named Reeves interim state police superintendent in March, and Reeves is interested in the permanent position.

The ethics exemption bill heads to Edwards, who is expected to sign it.

House Bill 308: www.legis.la.gov