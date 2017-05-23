Yet another analyst has stepped forward to cite the inequities of the media’s ill treatment of President Trump, bolstered by nonstop political maneuvers by the Democratic Party. It all equals an attempted “take-down” of the president, says Roger Aronoff, editor of Accuracy in Media — a grass-roots watchdog which has parsed the complexities, including the appointment of former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate Mr. Trump’s recent firing of FBI director James B. Comey.

“The injustice here, and the double standard, is that there was never a media frenzy like this during the Obama years, nor a special counsel appointed or even contemplated. Republicans wither and crumble in the face of media pressure, and the indignation of leftist Democrats and media types who were unconcerned about President Obama’s scandals and abuses of executive power,” Mr. Aronoff writes.

“Many people think that Trump will be gone soon, somehow, whether through impeachment or resignation. HBO’s Bill Maher made a bet last week on his show that Trump will be out of office by the end of the year. The climate of hate created by the left, including the media, clearly exceeds anything we’ve seen before toward any other president, and that is saying a lot.”

POLITICAL ANXIETY STILL PERCOLATING

There was endless talk in the press about “pre-election stress disorder,” “post-election stress disorder,” “collective trauma,” “election anxiety,” “Trump stress” and other conditions found among Americans who were dithering over the 2016 presidential election and the unexpected victory of President Trump. Therapists offered advice. Democrats ramped up angry rhetoric. Safe spaces were all the rage. So what’s the prognosis these days — over 17 weeks into Mr. Trump’s presidency?

None other than the American Psychiatric Association has polled the nation on the subject of toxic politics. Here’s what they found: “Americans are split on whether they are anxious about the impact of politics on their lives (51 percent are, 49 percent are not). However, relatively few, 16 percent, say they are extremely anxious and that number is fairly consistent among all age groups, income levels, and among Caucasians, blacks and Hispanics,” reports the organization. “Democrats reported heightened levels of anxiety about the impact of politics on daily life — 62 percent of Democrats are extremely/somewhat anxious about the impact compared to 44 percent of Republicans.”

JUST A REMINDER

“We are absolutely dead serious about the wall.”

So said Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney during an appearance Tuesday before the White House press gaggle. He was talking, of course, about President Trump’s longstanding plan to construct a barrier wall along the porous U.S. border with Mexico.

And about that: In April, multiple press reports claimed the wall would actually start in the San Diego border community of Otay Mesa, and that U.S. Customs and Border Protection had put out a request for bids from builders interested in vying for the massive project. Some 450 companies stepped forward to both apply, and fabricate prototype walls which would stand up to 30 feet high, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. Construction of the models, the paper said, was set for June.

A TALE OF TWO BUDGETS

The Democratic National Committee has pronounced President Trump’s budget proposal “disastrous” and “un-American,” immediately crafting an emotionally charged narrative: the budget hurts the poor and boosts the rich.

“Budgets are moral documents, but Donald Trump’s proposal is simply immoral,” said committee chairman Tom Perez.

The Republican National Committee pushed back, countering that the nation could not afford former President Barack Obama’s “legacy of skyrocketing debt.”

Amid the back-and-forth, here’s a reasonable summary of the proposal from Romina Boccia, a budget analyst for The Heritage Foundation.

“The President’s Budget seeks to balance in no more than 10 years. This is a laudable and important goal that fiscal conservatives should keep their eye on. The budget does this in part with sensible mandatory spending reforms to Medicaid, welfare and disability programs. This budget proposal also follows the right approach on discretionary spending, by prioritizing national defense in a fiscally responsible way, with offsetting cuts to domestic programs that are redundant, improper, or otherwise wasteful,” Ms. Boccia notes.

“The devil is in the details. Long-term budget solvency must include reforms to the largest entitlement programs: Medicare and Social Security. These programs alone consume 4 of every 10 federal dollars, and they are expanding. Moreover, this budget would rely on $2 trillion in economic feedback effects for deficit reduction, a figure that is highly uncertain. Greater spending cuts would have lent more fiscal credibility. Overall, this budget takes important strides toward cutting the federal government down to size.”

FOXIFIED

According to early Nielsen Media Research, FOX News Channel was the most-watched cable news network in both prime time total viewers and the much coveted 25-54 year-old demographic during breaking news coverage of terrorist attacks in Manchester, England on Monday. FNC averaged 3.4 million in total viewers and 884,000 in the youthful demo, besting CNN and MSNBC in both metrics from 8-11 p.m. Compared to this time last year, Fox News has also increased its viewership by 41 percent among all viewers — and 117 percent among those in the 25-54 year old crowd.

POLL DU JOUR

•63 percent of Americans worry about their health.

•56 percent are anxious about paying bills and expenses.

•51 percent are anxious about the “impact of politics” on their daily life.

•46 percent are anxious about their relationships with family, friends and coworkers.

•41 percent say their anxiety level is the same as it was last year; 36 percent are more anxious, 20 percent less anxious.

Source: An American Psychiatric Association poll of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted April 24-27 and released Tuesday.

