FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots will practice together for two days in advance of their exhibition opener.

The Jaguars will work out with the defending Super Bowl champions on Aug. 7-8. The teams are scheduled to play at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 10.

Each practice will be open to the public.

It’s the sixth straight year the Patriots will hold a joint practice. Last year, they hosted both the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL