Former CIA Director John Brennan warned lawmakers that the Russians are watching very carefully “what is happening in Washington right now” and will work to exploit America’s current climate of hyperpartisanship as the U.S. wrestles with the extent that the Kremlin influenced the 2016 presidential election.

As if to prove his point, lawmakers questioned the Obama-era intelligence chief along party lines — Democrats seemingly seeking answers about the width and breadth of Kremlin tactics and Republicans repeatedly pushing Mr. Brennan to prove that actual collusion existed between members of Donald Trump’s campaign and Moscow.

Speaking before a tense House Intelligence committee, Mr. Brennan used his first public appearance since President Trump took office to emphasize that “Russia brazenly interfered” in the election with a strategy to influence Trump campaign officials “wittingly or unwittingly.”

“I encountered and am aware of information and intelligence that revealed contacts and interactions between Russian officials and U.S. persons involved in the Trump campaign that I was concerned about because of known Russian efforts to suborn such individuals,” he said when asked by committee members to provide direct evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow.

Reps. Tom Rooney and Trey Gowdy kept pushing for specifics.

Mr. Brennan explained that when he retired from the CIA in January, he’d had enough suspicion that the Russians had successfully manipulated Americans “to work on their behalf, again, either in a witting or unwitting fashion” that he “felt as though the FBI investigation was certainly well-founded and needed to look into these issues.”

When asked about a meeting last week at the White House meeting between Mr Trump and Russia’s foreign minister and the Russian ambassador where the president reportedly revealed classified information, Mr. Brennan said Mr. Trump might have broken protocol.

Mr. Brennan’s testimony also comes a day after former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn refused to hand files to the Senate Intelligence Committee regarding the Russia probe. On Monday, Mr. Flynn invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, his lawyers said.

The Senate panel had subpoenaed the retired general to hand over documents dating back to June 2015 related to his contact with foreign governments and his Trump campaign activity.

Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, two other former top Trump campaign aides, have reportedly complied with the Senate committee’s request for information.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the Senate Armed Services Committee heard from Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart about “worldwide threats.”

On Monday, The Washington Post reported that Mr. Trump urged Mr. Coats and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers to publicly deny there had been any collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Both officials refused to comply with the request, the newspaper said, citing current and former officials.

On Tuesday, while addressing the Armed Services Committee, Mr. Coats declined to comment on the report.

“I have always believed, it’s not appropriate for me to comment publicly on any of that,” he said.