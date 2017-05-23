The White House said Tuesday that former CIA Director John Brennan’s testimony before a Senate panel has vindicated President Trump of allegation of collusion with Russian spies.

“This morning’s hearings back up what we’ve been saying all along: that despite a year of investigation, there is still no evidence of any Russia-Trump campaign collusion,” said a White House official.

The official said the testimony also confirmed “that the President never jeopardized intelligence sources or sharing, and that even Obama’s CIA Director believes the leaks of classified information are ‘appalling’ and the culprits must be ‘tracked down.’”

Mr. Brennan told the House Intelligence Committee that he had concerns about Trump campaign officials contacts with Russians, but he said there was no evidence of collusion to interfere in the U.S. presidential election.

However, he said Americans are recruited as Russian intelligence assets both “wittingly and unwittingly.”

The FBI has been investigating possible Trump-Russia collusion since last summer.