House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady on Tuesday helped kick off a tax reform hearing by saying a trillion-dollar border tax that’s part of the House GOP blueprint levels the playing field for U.S.-made products.

“No special tax breaks for foreign products,” said Mr. Brady, Texas Republican. “Everyone treated the same. True competition for the first time.”

The “border adjustment” tax would impose an across-the-board 20 percent tax on imports, in a move intended to boost U.S. manufacturing. It’s also estimated to raise approximately a trillion dollars over a 10-year period that could be used to pay for lowering other tax rates.

Critics, though, have said the new levy would get passed onto retailers and consumers, and Senate Republicans have been cool on the idea.

“We are committed to working with all of you to address these concerns,” Mr. Brady said. “We have to get it right, and we will.”

Rep. Richard Neal, Massachusetts Democrat and the panel’s ranking member, said the tax is an interesting idea, but it has many unknowns.

“Given the many significant economic uncertainties and risks associated with a border adjustment tax, the committee must evaluate its merits thoroughly and methodically,” Mr. Neal said.

The hearing, held as part of Republicans’ efforts to push tax reform in Congress, was advertised as dealing with increasing U.S. competitiveness and preventing American jobs from moving overseas.

Target Corp. CEO Brian Cornell said his company “strongly” supports tax reform and that they’d “put every tax benefit we currently receive on the table” in order to get it done.

“However, we’ve concluded that the new border-adjustment tax would undermine the pro-growth principles in the blueprint,” he said, noting that more than 500 companies and associations feel the same way.

“Under the new border-adjustment tax, American families — your constituents — would pay more so many multinational corporations can pay even less,” he said.

But Lawrence B. Lindsey, president and CEO of the Lindsey Group, an economic advisory company, said the new tax would ultimately lead to a currency adjustment and a more valuable dollar.

“Claims that U.S. consumers will pay the cost of this border tax are simply not borne out by the facts,” Mr. Lindsey said in prepared testimony. “The long-run benefits to the U.S. economy are many times any short-term costs involved in transition.”