The Senate investigators before whom former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn asserted his Fifth Amendment rights are trying to get around that — by subpoenaing his businesses’ records.

Sens. Richard Burr, North Carolina Republican, and Mark Warner, Virginia Democrat, issued the subpoenas Tuesday to two businesses in Alexandria, Virginia, and sent a note to Mr. Flynn’s lawyers, the Hill reported.

Mr. Flynn had refused the subpoena by the Senate Intelligence Committee for documents on his dealings with Russia, Turkey and other foreign governments, citing the “escalating public frenzy” around the issue.

But the two senators, the chairman and ranking member of the panel, told Mr. Flynn’s lawyers that they can get the documents anyway without worrying about Mr. Flynn’s claim of self-incrimination.

“While we disagree with Gen. Flynn’s lawyer’s interpretation of taking the Fifth, it is even more clear that a business does not have a right to take the Fifth if it is a corporation,” Mr. Warner said.