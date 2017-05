The NFL is tweaking the way teams will handle shaping their rosters.

According to the MMQB’s Albert Breer, league owners approved to eliminate the cutdown to a 75-man roster at the owners’ meetings in Chicago. Now, teams will only be required to cut down to 53 players from 90 at the end of the preseason.

The change will make it so there is only one cutdown day instead of two.

Theoretically, it could give players more chances to make the 53-man roster and coaches more time to evaluate.

