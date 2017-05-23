DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota commission’s decision to ultimately fire a police chief and suspend his captain was made before a public vote was taken, which Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem found to be in violation of the state’s open meetings law.

The Devils Lake Journal (http://bit.ly/2rd3HZb ) reports that an operations assessment revealed that some Devils Lake Police Department officers had lost faith in Chief Keith Schroeder and Capt. Jon Barnett to run the department.

The Devils Lake City Commission responded to the assessment by discussing a course of action in private and deciding to place both officers on paid leave before a public vote.

It’s unclear what the violation means for Devils Lake since Schroeder and Barnett have accepted separation agreements.

The city isn’t expected to replace Capt. Barnett.

