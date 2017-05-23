STATELINE, Nev. (AP) - Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will play in the annual celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe this summer for the first time in five years.

The newly-retired, four-time Pro Bowler will be among more than 80 past and present sports stars and entertainers to compete for the $600,000 purse July 14-16 at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

Tournament spokesman Phil Weidinger told The Associated Press a formal statement would be issued later Tuesday announcing Romo’s agreement to make his seventh appearance at the 28th annual event.

Romo finished second three consecutive times from 2009-2011 and finished fifth the last time he played in 2012. Earlier this month, he tried to qualify for a U.S. Open, but failed to make the field for the third time in his amateur career.