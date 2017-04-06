Democrats are salivating at the prospect of tying Republicans to President Trump in 2018, but at least one vulnerable Democrat is distancing herself from the anti-Trump resistance.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, North Dakota Democrat, told the Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce last week that she considered the resistance movement “a waste of my time.”

“There’s two things that are happening that I think really challenge us,” Ms. Heitkamp said. “One is the resist movement. Which is, you know, nothing. Just resist, right? Don’t do anything, just resist.”

A video of her comments was posted online Monday by the NTK Network.

She continued, “Well, I think that’s a waste of my time. Why would I be there if all I’m there to do is say no? So that’s not persuasive.”

Her criticism comes with the freshman Democrat expected to face a tough 2018 re-election bid in a red state that saw 64 percent of voters swing to Mr. Trump.

“”This is probably smart politics for Heitkamp,” said Rob Port, who runs North Dakota’s Say Anything political blog. “While her comments may alienate some North Dakota Democrats, and she’ll probably get some backlash from that quarter, it’s not really those voters she needs to convince.”