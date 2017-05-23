COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The Latest on corruption charges against state Rep. Rick Quinn (all times local):

11 a.m.

A judge is allowing lawyers for state Rep Richard Quinn Jr. to argue the man prosecuting him should be kicked off the case.

Quinn is charged with two counts of misconduct in office.

Quinn’s lawyers said at a hearing Tuesday that prosecutor David Pascoe and investigators saw documents they were not legally allowed to see during a March search of Quinn’s father’s political consulting business.

State Law Enforcement Division agents were scheduled to testify. Agent Richard Gregory vigorously denied reading any documents that were between Quinn and his father and their lawyers.

Richard Quinn Sr. has not been charged.

Prosecutors say Richard Quinn Jr. took more than $4 million from lobbyists without reporting the money and acted as a lobbyist to influence issues while he was a lawmaker.

3:40 a.m.

A former Republican majority leader in the South Carolina House and the son of a veteran political consultant is heading to court after his indictments

Rick Quinn has a bond hearing at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Immediately after, his lawyers plan a hearing before a judge shrouded in secrecy.

Quinn’s lawyers filed legal papers under seal for the hearing and refused to tell The Associated Press what they are about.

Quinn’s attorney Greg Harris told The State newspaper last week he will argue that prosecutor David Pascoe violated Quinn’s civil rights in his three-year investigation.

The Republican is charged with two counts of misconduct in office. Prosecutors say he took more than $4 million from lobbyists without reporting the money and acted as a lobbyist to influence issues while a lawmaker.