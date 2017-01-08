Former Sen. Tom Coburn reiterated his calls for an Article V Convention to rein in the federal government.

Mr. Coburn first proposed the Article V convention idea when he was still in the Senate, but the idea has started to get traction with 12 states signing on to be part of it.

The proposal aims to re-balance the branches of government and the federal and state governments as well. An Article V Convention can be invoked when two-thirds of state legislatures call to change the Constitution.

“This is exactly what our founders intended,” the former Oklahoma senator said on C-SPAN. “They knew that at some point in time, the ineffectiveness and cost of the central government collecting power to itself would have to be neutralized. And this is just about restoring what was originally in our Constitution in terms of the states having the ability to make decisions.”

Mr. Coburn has made promoting an Article V Convention his primary focus since leaving the Senate in 2015 and wrote a book on the topic, “Smashing the D.C. Monopoly.”